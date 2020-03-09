Visitation policies are being adjusted at local health care facilities as administrators respond to the Covid-19 threat.
At Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston, Catholic Health officials have announced restrictions on visiting hours. Effective Monday, daily visiting hours for Catholic Health hospitals, long term care facilities and subacute rehabilitation facilities will be from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Exceptions will be made for visitors of Hospice patients or those receiving end-of-life care.
As Catholic Health monitors the status of the coronavirus in the community, officials will continue to make necessary changes that limit exposure to patients, residents and staff, a release stated.
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center also adjusted its visitation policy to protect patients, staff and visitors.
Changes include:
• Visiting hours on the medical units will now be from 12 noon to 6 p.m. daily.
• Patient visitation will limited to immediate family members/significant others who have been authorized by the patient.
• No more than two visitors at a time will allowed to visit a patient.
• Visitors under age 14 will not permitted.
In addition, people who have visited Italy, South Korea, China, Japan or Iran within 14 days are not permitted to visit patients as well as those who have experiencing shortness of breath, fever, runny or stuffy nose, vomiting, diarrhea or respiratory symptoms in the past three days.
Behavioral health visiting hours will remain unchanged.
“While we realize these changes may result in some inconvenience, it is incumbent upon us to utilize the utmost caution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to protect our patients, staff and the community,” said Memorial Vice President & Chief Nursing Officer JoAnn Pellegrino.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.