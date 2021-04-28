Local grave cleaning project draws mixed reactions

LOCKPORT — Individuals from around Western New York, as well as a local historian, have registered their objections to the cleaning of 100-year-old gravestones in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, suggesting that scrubbing the headstones is damaging historical artifacts that date back to the Civil War.
The reactions came in response to an article regarding a local woman's efforts to spruce up the gravestones' of veterans in the cemetery along Summit Street, that she felt were being abandoned to time and would soon be lost altogether.
The woman, Laura Prosser, said she watched a YouTube video in which the host showed everyday people how to use cleaning supplies and scrub these relics without causing damage.
“What I do is I start with a really gentle, plastic scraper,” Prosser said. “I just go over it and scrape off the mildew that’s grown there. Afterward the stone is thoroughly scrubbed down with water and the magic solution is sprayed on and any biological thing that has grown on this stone for decades will be gone.”
The contents of the “magic solution” were brought to the attention of Craig Bacon, Lockport city historian and deputy Niagara County historian, by local business owner Cookie Butcher, who spotted Prosser on Facebook and wanted to help clean up the entire cemetery. The solution, known as "D2" is a nearly pH neutral quaternary ammonium solution with surfactants that carry contaminants away. The solution has no bleach, salt or acids and can be bought at hardware stores.
Bacon says the cleaning solution that Prosser used is safe, but scrubbing the stones for a lengthy period is "dangerous.” He notes that Prosser posted about scrubbing the stones for a large amount of time and said he hopes that was a one-time occurrence.
“I think the efforts to clean up the cemetery are very noble,” Bacon said. “It is a fantastic project. I would urge great care for anyone else to try cleaning gravestones. In some instances, these are the last vestiges of these people. I would hate to see their names disappear by accident. Again, this is a great project, and it should be done with great care.”
Another concern expressed by some is ownership of the gravestones and whether a volunteer has permission to clean them.
St. John the Baptist church maintains Mt. Calvary off of Summit Street on behalf of the Diocese of Buffalo, which owns the property, according to St. John's finance committee chair Pat Sullivan. He said that while the Boy Scouts have been approved to clean up the property, including lawn trimming and raking, no one else is allowed on the property.
Anyone wanting to volunteer their time in the cemetery, “would have to come to us, and then we’d go to the Buffalo Diocese,” Sullivan said.
This came as a surprise to Butcher, who said that both she and Prosser believed their contribution was in conjunction with Boy Scout Spencer Pynn's Eagle Scout project.
“I didn’t know that I needed additional permission to go clean the yards up and maintain the stones,” Butcher said. “I figured we got the OK from St. John’s. Laura and I are working with the Boy Scouts, alongside the Boy Scouts.”
For Spencer Pynn, the idea of cleaning up the cemetery came to him when the church asked him and his fellow scouts in Troop 4 to pick up sticks so the church could mow the lawn. He had no idea that he would encounter any opposition.
The cemetery “was in such disrepair, so I wanted to take it on as a project and fix it up,” Pynn said. “I had to write up a plan for what I wanted to do, then plan out dates for when we were going to go, tell everyone what I wanted them to do, and I had to make sure everyone was doing what they were supposed to.”
Pynn has been a scout since he was 7 years old and has learned leadership from the program, as well as life skills and outdoor survival. He said his project at Mt. Calvary will be complete by fall, as he’ll be working on it all summer.
“We’re making progress. We can’t do much with the stones because of the historical regulations,” he said. “But we put a lot of work into cleaning up the hedgerow and it’s looking a lot better now.”
