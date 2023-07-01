The Fourth of July holiday weekend is finally upon us.
And with fireworks springing up for sale at local stores and strip mall parking lots, the Firefighter’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is offering its yearly warning about the dangers of such devices.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks were involved with an estimated 11,500 injuries in 2021, 66% of which occurred in a one-month period around the July 4th holiday. The New York State Department of Health stated that 218 New Yorkers required care from an emergency department for firework-related injuries in 2020, with 56% of incidents occurring in the month of July. It is important to remember that in many cases, the individual injured was not always the individual using the fireworks.
“ ... we urge everyone to take into account the dangers associated with both legal and illegal fireworks and review firework safety tips and preparedness plans,” said FASNY President Edward Tase Jr. “The safest way to enjoy fireworks and avoid firework-related injuries this Fourth of July is at professional firework displays in your community.”
There’s no shortage of local community displays to take in this weekend. Here’s a list of what’s scheduled:
• Niagara Falls — The nightly fireworks display at Niagara Falls State Park takes place at 10 p.m.
• Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino — The popular downtown fireworks display takes place at dusk.
• Lockport — The annual Independence Day parade will start at Veterans Memorial Park, East Avenue, and head west to city hall at 6 p.m. One of the highlights is singing by Lockport resident Joshua Vacanti, past contestant on “The Voice,” aboard the Salt & Light Festival Float.
• Newfane — The fireworks show at Olcott Beach will begin at 10 p.m. Monday. Town supervisor John Syracuse promises a “big show” this year. Recommended viewing areas include Krull Park and any place in the vicinity of the East Pier, where the fireworks will be shot off.
• Lewiston — Fireworks at dusk from Academy Park
• Lockport — The annual fireworks display at Outwater Park is scheduled to begin at dusk.
• Niagara Falls — The city’s annual fireworks display at Hyde Park takes place at dusk
• Pendleton — Fireworks can be viewed from Pendleton Town Park at dusk
• Tonawanda — Fireworks at Niawanda Park at dusk
• Wheatfield — Fireworks at Oppenheim Park at dusk
