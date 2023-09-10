The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office hosted its 4th annual Memorial Stair Climb on Sunday at Whirlpool State Park to honor and commemorate first responders involved in the 9/11 attacks.
“On September 11, 2001, First Responders climbed 110 stories, or 1,980 steps, in their attempts to rescue those trapped inside the burning World Trade Center Towers,” the sheriff’s office said in announcing Sunday’s event.
Those climbing the stairs were encouraged to wear their uniforms.
All proceeds will be donated to the Tunnel Towers Foundation.
