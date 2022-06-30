The first Independence Day 2022 fireworks show in the local area will be ignited Saturday in the Town of Niagara.
Here's the rundown on holiday weekend festivities in Niagara County and beyond.
LEWISTON
A fireworks show from the Lewiston Plateau at dusk will cap off Village of Lewiston bicentennial celebrations on Monday night.
Prior to the fireworks, at 7 p.m., Red, White and Blue Monday, featuring LeeRon Zydeco will be held at Academy Park in the Alphonso DiMino Memorial Bandshell.
NIAGARA FALLS
Niagara Falls will have two Fourth of July fireworks displays during the Independence Day weekend.
The City of Niagara Falls will host its fireworks show on Sunday, July 3 in Hyde Park, starting at dusk (approximately 9:30 p.m.)
On Monday, July 4, Seneca Niagara Casino & Resort will host its annual fireworks display, beginning at approximately 9:40 p.m. There will not be a public viewing area established on-site, but the display will be visible from the surrounding area. In the event of rain, the fireworks will be held the following day, Tuesday, July 5.
TOWN OF NIAGARA
Fireworks will launch at dusk at Veteran's Memorial Community Park, 7000 Lockport Road, on Saturday, July 2. It will be the finale to Pride in the Park featuring live music and more.
TONAWANDAS
The City of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda will host fireworks from the Renaissance bridge at dusk on Monday, July 4.
WHEATFIELD
Fireworks at Oppenheim Park, 2713 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, begin at dusk on Monday, July 4. Music at the park will be provided by Sooner Tunes.
LOCKPORT
Today — "Rock the Locks" concert series on Canal Street, 5 to 8 p.m. Performances are by the Lockport Community Band at 6 p.m. and The Far Trio at 7 p.m. Food vendors are on site; show goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Flight of Five locks demonstration is ongoing from 5 to 7 p.m.
Sunday — Independence Day parade from Veterans Park, East Avenue, to 1 Locks Plaza (city hall) on the Big Bridge starts at 7 p.m. Pre-parade festivities at Veterans Park include music by the Lockport Community Band and, beginning at 5 p.m., free-food service (hot dogs and drinks) by the Lockport Shrine Club.
Monday — Fireworks display at Outwater Park, 10 p.m. (Rain date is Tuesday).
OLCOTT
Saturday — Car and bike cruise-in, Main Street, Olcott, 5 to 8 p.m., free admission, free parking.
Sunday — Concert at the Olcott gazebo, 7 to 9 p.m., by Mark Mazer and his Little Big Band and the Easy Street Big Band, followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. (best viewing is from the Lake Ontario shoreline and Krull Park).
Monday — Patriots Day Parade from Krull Park to Olcott Beach Carousel Park, 12:30 p.m. Lineup begins at noon at Krull Park, Main Street. Kids, dress in red, white and blue and bring your decorated bikes and wagons; free ice cream and carousel ride tickets for participants.
