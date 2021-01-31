WASHINGTON, D.C.— Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo) and U.S. Senators Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) have announced the awarding of more than $73,000 in grants to fire departments across the Niagara Region.
The funding is designed to support COVID-19 emergency response preparedness measures. It was allocated through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) second round of the Assistance to Firefighter Grant - COVID-19 Supplemental Program.
The grant money will be used to purchase essential personal protective equipment (PPE) and equipment for firefighters responding to the COVID-19 outbreak. The funding was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“From the peak of the pandemic to normal times, our brave firefighters are always on the front lines, risking their lives to protect their communities,” Schumer said. “These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to help them do their jobs. I will always fight to bring more federal resources to support our heroic firefighters."
The protective equipment purchased with the grant funding is expected to include eye protection, isolation gowns, gloves, and respirators.
“New York’s firefighters and first responders continue working around the clock to keep our communities safe during this public health crisis,” Gillibrand said. “The ongoing pandemic has left local and state governments with limited resources - this critical federal funding will ensure our firefighters are protected on the frontlines and fire stations can maintain clean facilities in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines."
• Niagara Active Hose Co. in the Town of Niagara was awarded $5,889.94.
• Adam's Fire Co. in North Tonawanda received $46,095.24.
• Lewiston Fire Co. 1, in Lewiston, received a grant of $7,528.57.
• North Tonawanda city firefighters were awarded $13,512.73.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made the job of keeping our community and families safe much more difficult for our first responders," Higgins said. "We commend our local fire departments for adapting to the numerous challenges and are proud to see this federal funding go towards protecting them, as they fearlessly protect us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.