Farmers across New York state will be required to pay overtime to their workers after 56 hours on the job each week starting next January.
The state Department of Labor on Wednesday announced the adoption of the final farm labor overtime regulations that were recommended last fall by the Farm Laborer Wage Board.
The board recommended the phasing-in of a 40-hour work week for farm laborers by 2032. The hours per week until overtime kicks in are being reduced gradually. The threshold limit is set at 56 hours next year, and will be reduced by 4 hours every other year until reaching 40 hours.
Farmers in Niagara County reacted to the news cautiously.
Max Russell, a sixth generation crop farmer in Newfane, observed that farming equals investing in crops that may or may not pan out, due to weather or prices, and increased labor costs may lead to less diversity of crops.
Using tomatoes as an example, Russell said he would like to invest “tens of thousands” in that crop, but it’s labor intensive, and for that reason his row crops — soybeans and corn — may become more prevalent.
The state Legislature recently enacted new tax credits for farm employers to soften the blow of the lower overtime threshold. Among them: the Investment Tax Credit was increased to 20% from 4% to potentially encourage automation of farm production; the Farm Workforce Retention Tax Credit was increased to $1,200 per employee; and a refundable tax credit was established for overtime hours paid at the level established by the new regulation up to 60 hours.
About the refundable tax credit, Russell said, “Supposedly we’ll be receiving reimbursements twice a year. But that’s another uncertainty.”
Some farmers may spend operating capital to pay their workers and then repay that when crops come in, but that’s not really something they want to do, Russell said.
“That’s what leads to putting some crops on the chopping block,” he said.
Jeremy Verratti, a fourth generation dairy farmer in Gasport, said one option is to add workers to the payroll and not work any of them on an overtime basis. But, he pointed out, because many farm workers are migrants, that means constructing more housing for them.
“People hear that the workers don’t work as many hours and they say, ‘oh, they’ll be able to spend more time with their families,’” Verratti said. “We love our workers. The thing is, many of our workers are not with their families. They work and send money to their families and want to work as much as possible and get back to them.”
Verratti also noted that he is a “price taker.” He doesn’t set the price for his milk, he sells it at market rate, and has to balance that with his operating costs.
“If you go to Pennsylvania, they don’t have these regulations that New York does. It’s challenging,” Verratti said. “We have these state mandates and we’re competing for customers across the country.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.