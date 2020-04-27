Maria Massaro can't help but fight back tears when she talks about her late aunt and godmother, Barbara Romano.
She describes Romano as a cherished relative, the kind who was a friend and a mentor and a person she and others knew as good-humored, fun-loving, feisty, generous, loving and a bit of a character.
While Romano had no children herself, Massaro said her aunt treated her, her brother and her three cousins like they were her own.
"She was like a second mother to us," Massaro said.
Having to say goodbye to someone so important in her life was one of the most difficult challenges Massaro - the longtime human resources administrator for the Niagara Falls School District - has ever faced.
The thought of her family having to do so without being physically present with Romano, who was hospitalized and unable to receive visitors due to restrictions prompted by COVID-19, was agonizing.
Thankfully, Romano had a supervising physician who made the right call at just the right time to ensure that his patient and the family she loved were able to share a final goodbye.
"We were all over the country on this call and we got a wave and an 'I love you,'" Massaro said, recalling her family's emotional Saturday before Easter video chat with her aunt.
LIVING WITH HEALTH CHALLENGES
Romano worked as a business teacher in the Niagara Falls School District for 28 years, retiring in the mid-1990s.
Later in her life, she battled various ailments, including diabetes, Crohn's disease and six bouts with cancer. In February, she broke her hip. While Romano came through the subsequent surgery successfully, earlier this month, while at her home in Lewiston, she started to experience drops in her oxygen level. It was then that her family had to make the agonizing decision to send her to the hospital where they knew they would not be allowed to visit due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Massaro said it was the first time in Romano's lengthy history of medical care that her aunt would have to be hospitalized without loved ones by her side.
"It was a hard decision," Massaro said. "The decision we made was that we knew we had to bring her back to the hospital, but we also knew we couldn't go into the hospital with her. It's just the time we are living in."
EXTRA SPECIAL CARE
Romano entered the hospital on Ash Wednesday. She tested negative for COVID-19 but was confirmed to have pneumonia and another infection.
While at Memorial Medical Center, Romano's primary care fell to supervising physician Dr. Zubair Shaikh.
Massaro said the nurses and medical personnel at the hospital kept the family up-to-date through frequent phone calls, but it was Dr. Shaikh who came up with an idea to use technology to improve the connection even more.
In checking on Romano's condition on the Saturday before Easter, Shaikh saw signs of concern. While he did not believe Romano was in grave danger at that point, he said he felt it was important to inform family members and give them an opportunity to speak with Romano that day.
"I tried to put myself in the position of the family. If I were in their shoes, what would I want? I would want to see my loved one," Dr. Shaikh said.
ONE LAST 'I LOVE YOU'
From inside the hospital, Dr. Shaikh arranged a video chat with Romano and members of her family.
While he prepared for the call by putting on his mask, gown and other other pieces of personal protective equipment that have become staples for front-line medical workers amid COVID-19, Massaro and her relatives gathered "together" from remote locations.
Massaro's uncle, aunt, cousin and brother came over to her mother's house while three of her other cousins were brought into the video chat from their homes in Long Island, Connecticut and Michigan.
During the emotional conversation, family members took turns telling Romano how much they loved her.
Romano was able to see all of them on the video screen.
At one point, Massaro said her aunt gave a wave and whispered "I love you" in return.
"It was our last 'I love you, take care, we are thinking of you,'" Massaro said. "Through Dr. Shaikh, she told us that she loved us."
A PERSONAL TOUCH
Two hours later, Dr. Shaikh called the family back with the unfortunate news that the 73-year-old Romano had passed away.
"We were just devastated," Massaro said. "We had been with her through everything and to not have been there while she passed away was heart-wrenching for us."
Massaro said her family is eternally grateful to Shaikh for arranging their final video chat. She said he not only took pride in overseeing their loved one's medical care but also understood how important it was for everyone involved to have their emotional needs met as well.
To think he took the extra step to make their care so personal at a time when hospital employees were dealing with the emotional toll of treating other patients who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 made his efforts even more significant, Massaro said.
"It's so special to us because we don't really know Dr. Shaikh," Massaro said. "Dr. Shaikh was just somebody who was a wonderful doctor who was taking care of a lot of patients and who took the time to get us on this call."
For Shaikh, it was a unique and memorable moment in his medical career.
"She was able to connect with her family and she was able to actually hear their voices," Shaikh said of Romano. "This was her way of kind of saying goodbye to them and I was just glad to be a part of it. It gives closure to the patient as well as the family in these unprecedented times."
ABOVE AND BEYOND
While the experience of having to say goodbye to her aunt was difficult for her family, Massaro said it really accentuated the value of health care workers generally and most especially in an era when they are dealing with the real-life concerns brought about by COVID-19.
"I believe it's God's work that they are doing. I believe that," she said. "To have that type of presence of mind and to be able to go in there and administer to patients at this time, they are special, special people. I don't know that we can thank them enough for what they are doing."
Dr. Shaikh said he appreciates the praise, but wants people to understand the team effort involved in providing quality care to patients and their families.
While doctors tend to get the most recognition in situations like this, Shaikh said it takes contributions from administrators, nurses, health care aides, environmental services employees and other staff members to provide quality patient care in hospitals like Memorial Medical Center each day.
"I think they need to be recognized because they are the ones who are shoulder to shoulder with us," he said.
