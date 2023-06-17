While the Juneteenth holiday is officially on Monday, events marking the celebration are taking place throughout the weekend.
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It was on that day in 1865 that Union soldiers – the United States Colored Troops – arrived in Galveston, Texas, and Union Gen. Gordon Granger announced the Civil War was over and slaves were free.
In 2021 – more than 150 years later – President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law and the day became a national holiday.
This year’s celebration kicks off today with the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center’s Juneteenth Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Pine Avenue art center is hosting a campuswide art display ”The Best of Us & More” by artist Ray Robertson that will feature a retrospective of more than 50 years of photographs of local African American families.
Classic cars from the O.G. Crusiers (Original Gentlemen!) African American Men Car Club will be on hand as well.
The day also features live music and dancing with Classic Diamond, The 4.0 Band, New Horizon and Inner City Bedlam.
Additional performances by local community singers and dance troops including: Jaszi, David Griffin, Loncé the Starr, Mark the Aquarius, Johnny Armani, Tye, Eagle, Quaron Divine Line Dance, Baby D, Niagara Storm Cheer, Priscilla Green,Quilucet
Food, artisan vendors and family activities: bounce house, petting zoo from Lakeview Animal Sanctuary and a theater production of “Matilda Jr” in the main theater produced by Teal’s Niagara Theater ($10).
The United Steel Workers Union local 9434 will be sponsoring a free cook out for the neighborhood, while supplies last.
On Monday, festivities will start at 11 a.m. with a Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony at Niagara Falls City Hall. A Fort Niagara Union soldier will read General Gordon Granger’s General Order No. 3 from June 19th, 1865. After the flag is raised a Juneteenth festival parade will make its way from city hall to Legends Park, and include over 30 registered groups. A 2023 Basketball Tournament will begin at 10 a.m. and consist of men’s and women’s teams eligible to win a cash grand prize. Registration is still open for basketball teams of 5 or more.
A Concert in the Park is set to start at 1 p.m. and will have a Chicago House and New Jersey Club music hour from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Hip-Hop’s 50th birthday celebration will recognize Hip-Hop and pay tribute to two local legends, DJ Greg Moore and Willie DJ” Chill Will” Howard, Jr., and feature hall of fame gospel singers Marsha McWilson and Malcolm Wilson and other local talents.
Lead organizer Jacob J. Fleming Sr. stated, “We usually have a lot to celebrate at Juneteenth, but this year is special because the passing of the Assembly Bill 3121 may be the first step by any government recognizing the reparations debate and the lingering negative effects on living African Americans, including descendants of persons enslaved in the United States.”
Jeffrey Elder, the 4th district legislator, agreed, “Getting our community together, unity is our top priority. One and all, come out and enjoy the 2023 Niagara County Juneteenth Festival.”
