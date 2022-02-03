Preliminary employment data recently released by the state Department of Labor shows continued job growth in Niagara County with unemployment declining to 3.5% from the November rate of 4.3%. While the decrease is partly attributable to a decline of labor force participation by about 500 people, the number of employed increased by about 300.
There was also a decrease of about 800 in the number of unemployed people in Niagara County for December.
Reduction in unemployment rates show the local economy on this side of the border has continued to improve, both month-over-month and year-over-year, but there are signs of trouble for the Niagara Region in Canada. December unemployment there is double that in Niagara County, sitting at 7%.
While the omicron variant has had an even more significant impact on health care in Ontario than it has locally, the virus is not seen as a heavy contributor to that country’s recently released unemployment numbers.
In fact, the increased unemployment just across the border started before the new variant had really grabbed hold.
The severity of the situation in Canada has not only started to create concerns about its impact on the economy in Canada's Niagara Region, it has also caused the U.S. government to recently issue a new travel advisory for Americans wishing to enter Canada.
The advisory, together with the travel barriers that both countries have enacted since the start of the pandemic, has impacted personal as well as economic decisions on both sides of the border.
There is some indication that border restrictions have provided some benefits to the local economy on the US side.
Morgan Genovese, the owner of the recently opened Gold Bar in the Falls, said that she saw some evidence, while tending bar at another Third Street establishment this summer — Western New York customers were giving downtown establishments a try in the Falls.
Dan Tighe of the Sheridan Inn said recently that the downtown tourist season improved from last year. In part, Tighe said, as a result of American tourists staying on this side of the border.
In addition, Niagara County sales tax numbers also rebounded in 2021. Based on figures from County Treasurer Kyle Andrews, it is anticipated that once 2021 is closed out, it will outperform not only the Covid-impacted year of 2020, but also the pre-virus results from 2019.
For several weeks, folks at city hall in Niagara Falls have indicated that the city has over-performed its projected 2021 revenues.
While the Niagara Canada unemployment rate was high in December, it's still significantly better than it was one-year ago.
There is growing concern on the Canadian side of the border that the full-effect of omicron will be seen in the figures for upcoming months.
