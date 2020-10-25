TOWN OF LOCKPORT — Early voting numbers are through the ceiling, according to election officials working this weekend at Lockport's Cornell Cooperative Extension 4-H Center on Lake Avenue.
The location is one of just two early voting locations in Niagara County, leading up to the Tuesday, Nov. 3 General Election.
Board of Election official Sandy Jastremski said that there were 1,089 early voters counted in Lockport on Saturday, the first of 10 consecutive early voting days in Niagara County. The other early voting sight in the county is the St. John De LaSalle Center in Niagara Falls.
Fourteen poll workers in all were on hand at the 4-H Center, which featured a wait in line of about 25 minutes just after noon on Sunday. There were four election officials from the county board of elections working at the 4-H center, assisted by 11 part-time poll workers.
One veteran Lockport poll worker described the General Election voter turnout so far as the most she's ever seen — and Election Day remains more than a week away.
“I've been poll worker since the 1990s and I've never seen anything like this,” the woman said. “They were lining up at 8:30 this morning (Sunday). I thought they were inspectors. They were voters,” she said.
Jastremski said a high early voting turnout is anticipated by everyone.
“We could tell just by the way people were calling in asking about the hours, so we knew that it was going to be a good turnout,” Jastremski said.
Remaining early voting times and both locations in Niagara County are as follows:
• Monday — noon to 8 p.m.
• Tuesday — noon to 8 p.m.
• Wednesday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Thursday — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ª Friday — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Saturday — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Nov. 1 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
