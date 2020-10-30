Positive tests for the novel coronavirus in Niagara County hit their highest totals in months for the week beginning Oct. 23 and ending Friday.
During that period, data released by the Niagara County Department of Health showed 108 new positive COVID-19 cases countywide. Daily positive test results have steadily increased in recent weeks from averages in the single digits to consistent double digit totals.
"We expected this," County Public Health Director Dan Stapleton said Friday night. "As we open up with businesses and schools and gyms and so on, we knew we were going to have an increase (in positive test results)."
Stapleton said he's not alarmed by the increases, yet, because the county's positivity rate has generally remained in the 1 percent range.
Experts in infectious diseases say positive test rates of less than 1 percent show a flattened infection curve. While rates of between 1 to 2 percent indicate substantial control of the virus spread. Stapleton said that before the re-openings of schools and gyms and the further loosing of other COVID related restrictions, the county's positivity rate had been averaging as low as .1 percent.
"Now we're consistently between 1 and 2 percent," he said. "And we aren't having the deaths we had (early in the pandemic)."
As of Friday, the county had recorded 2,126 positive COVID cases since the start of the pandemic. That total includes deaths, recoveries and individuals who went through isolation.
The county currently has 124 active COVID-19m cases. In 118 of those cases, individuals are isolating at home, while 6 are hospitalized.
"Our hospitalization rate is really favorable, when compared to other counties," the public health director said.
Stapleton said he has also seen a change in the ages of COVID patients, He said most new cases are surfacing in people aged 20 to 30 years old.
"The average age of our positive cases is definitely younger," he said.
Stapleton said he first learned of the positive COVID test results of six Niagara Falls-based state parole officers on Thursday night. He said unless the officers lived in Niagara County, his department would not have been notified about their test results.
A spokesman for the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, which oversees parolees, confirmed that some parole officers had tested positive.
"We can share that, staff from nearby regions will be assisting with coverage in Niagara Falls, and a full sanitization of the (Niagara Falls) office was conducted earlier this week," Tom Mailey said. "A second sanitization of the entire office is being planned for (Thursday night)."
While parole officers generally have wide contact with the community in the process of supervising paroles, Stapleton said he was not overly concerned after the six infected officers.
"We won't be following them," he said. "But I'm assuming the are following the (state Health Department) protocols. I'm assuming they're not working."
