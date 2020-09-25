Niagara County continues to see an uptick in positive test results for COVID-19, but the county's positivity rate for the novel coronavirus has retreated in the last 24 hours to about 1 percent.
That comes on the heels of a 1.7 percent positivity rate reported on Thursday, when the county saw 14 new positive tests for coronavirus. On Friday, the county reported 12 new positive cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Niagara County Pubic Health Director Dan Stapleton has said the uptick is from a long run of days with low single-digit positive test results which is likely to continue for awhile. Stapleton attributes the increases to the re-opening of schools.
Schools across the county began to welcome back students for in-person classes about 14 days ago, the normal incubation period for the virus. However, the return of the positivity rate to about 1 percent is considered good news.
Experts in infectious diseases say positive test rates of less than 1 percent show a flattened infection curve. While rates of between 1 to 2 percent indicate substantial control of the virus spread.
The 12 new positive tests on Friday bring the total number of positive test to dates to 1,749. There are 62 active cases in the county, with 61 isolating at home and one hospitalized.
The update county testing numbers also come in the wake of a New York State Department of Health inspection blitz targeting nursing homes and long term care facilities. Health inspectors said they found safety shortcomings at 77 nursing homes, including basic infection-control violations like failing to have staff wear masks or wash their hands.
The Associated Press reported that state and federal inspection records showed that about half a dozen homes were cited for failing to isolate COVID-19 patients from residents who didn’t have the virus. The AP said at least 20 facilities were cited over staff neglecting to wash their hands or properly use face masks, gloves or gowns.
Inspectors also found examples of unmonitored residents at another half-dozen nursing homes not wearing masks and sitting close to other patients.
The Department of Health says it has fined 23 nursing homes a total of $328,000 for violations. The largest fine, $50,000, went to Humboldt House Rehab and Nursing Center in Buffalo, where inspectors found COVID-19 positive patients mixed on the same floors with people not known to have the virus.
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center confirmed Friday that its Schoelkopf Health Center was recently visited by state health inspectors.
"We had such an inspection," medical center spokesman Patrick Bradley said. "And we found in full compliance with state regulations. We got a clean bill of health from the state."
Bradley said the Schoelkopf Center, as of Friday, had six residents who have tested positive for coronavirus. Four of those residents had previously tested positive for the disease.
Infectious disease experts have recently warned of the danger of reinfection from the virus. Bradley said the six residents were isolated after their positive tests and are being treated by medical teams dedicated to dealing with the virus.
He said there no current positive test among members of the Schoelkopf staff and that there haven't been any positive tests "in weeks."
State health officials say they have conducted nearly 1,900 inspections at the state’s 613 nursing homes and 540 adult care facilities since March 1.
