Local COVID-19 infection rate trending upward

Reports show the COVID-19 infection rate is rising again in Niagara County.
According to the county health department, 26 new positive diagnoses were reported on March 23 and more than double that number, 54, were reported the next day. The number climbed again on March 25, when 66 new positive diagnoses were reported.
“It’s clear our rate of positivity has been increasing for about a week now and there is not anything specific we can point to for the increase at this time,” Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton said on Thursday. “We knew this would be a race between vaccinations and further spread of the virus.”
After the day-to-day number of new cases decreased slightly, to 56, on March 26, the county reported another 157 new cases on Monday, making for a total of 430 active cases in the county.
The upward trend continued this week: 77 new cases reported on Tuesday, 99 more on Wednesday and 83 more on Thursday, for a total active caseload of 490. Among the infected, the county reported, 479 are isolating at home and 11 are hospitalized.
“We are doing our best to get people vaccinated with the supply we have, but people cannot let down their guard and stop doing things like wearing masks and social distancing, which we know work,” Stapleton said in a written statement. “Let’s not let a year of sacrifices go to waste especially when we know there are better days around the corner as more people get vaccinated.”
To date, 116,389 cases of COVID-19 have been logged in Niagara County and 306 county residents were reported to have died due to the disease.
On the other side of the battle, the county reported, 59,668 Niagara County residents — about 28.5% of the population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
