A lot of people have fond memories of their honeymoon and some even have a unique story or two to tell.
For James and Patricia Caffrey Comerford, the tale of their honeymoon is a bit different because it involves raging flood waters and a near-death experience.
The Comerfords, who celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 13, nearly died in what is now known as the Great Flood of 1955 while visiting the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania where they celebrated the first few days of marriage.
Their ordeal was the subject of a top-of-the-fold, front-page story in the Aug. 22, 1955 edition of the Niagara Falls Gazette that appeared under the headline "Falls Honeymooners Narrowly Escape Death in Flood Waters." The story detailed how the "youthful Niagara Falls couple," married just nine days at the time, returned to their Lindbergh Avenue home after a "harrowing experience in a torrential rain storm."
"It all sounds rather fantastic now," James Comerford was quoted as saying in the original story, "but for a few minutes last Thursday evening we thought this was it."
During a recent interview with the Niagara Gazette, Comerford described the day of the flood, Aug. 18, 1955, as starting out pleasant and sunny, only to turn into one of the scariest days of his life.
He said a group of fellow honeymooners were all inside a main chalet at the base of the mountains when the owner asked whether some of the men could help him move some paper products from a nearby storage barn to higher ground.
Comerford said what they didn't know at the time was that the area where they were staying was receiving an unusually high amount of rain due to a pair of hurricanes, Diane and Connie, that hit the United States.
What they also didn't realize was that dams up higher in the mountain were giving way due to flood waters and the water would prove particularly dangerous at the base of the mountains where the honeymooners were staying.
"When we started doing it, the water was up to our ankles," Comerford said, recalling the job that the lodge owner asked him and other guests to do. "All of the sudden, in about 10 minutes, the water was up to your knees. We all looked at each other and said, 'forget this.'"
When he returned to the main lodge, Comerford said he saw a sight that gave him real pause.
"We went into dining room and a bunch of girls were sitting around in circles saying the Rosary," he said. "That really threw me for a loop."
At that point, James said he ran down to the wooden chalet where his wife was staying and the pair started to make their way back to the main chalet, a stone structure that they thought would better protect them from the rushing water.
James said they reached an area along a path where there were a series of decorative, wooden light posts. He said it was then that the water really started to rush in, forcing them to hold on for dear life.
"We got just a little past one of those posts and, all of the sudden, this water hit us like it was the rapids of Naigara Falls," he said.
James and Patricia clung to one of the wooden posts. James said he held so tightly to his wife while the water rushed passed them that her shirt was torn off and she sustained several bruises on her arm.
"It was a miracle. Seriously," he said. "I hung on to her and to that post. I don't know why, thank God, that post didn't pull out of the ground."
"I was screaming," he added. "She was, as I recall, very quiet. We were both praying."
James said other men and women from the main chalet heard them screaming and came to help.
"They formed, believe it or not, a chain of fellas and reached over. We were reluctant to reach out, but we did and they helped us get to the main chalet," he said.
The Comerfords were lucky. The flood claimed dozens of lives that day, including 40 unsuspecting young men who were killed when the water swamped a boys camp further down the mountains.
"There was no cell phones or any of that kind of stuff and we couldn't call our families because the lines were just overloaded," James recalled. "We did have the radio on and they kept saying — and it was so sad — that if anybody is missing somebody, come over to the town hall and identify the bodies. It really was bad."
James and Pat were grateful they didn't lose their lives. James said he was also grateful he didn't have to face the full wrath of his mother-in-law.
"I remember one of the last things that happened as we were leaving the wedding reception was my mother-in-law saying 'make sure my daughter (is) safe. If anything happens to her, you're going to answer to me.' I never forgot about that."
James did lose something of value during the trip.
Because, as he put it, he and his wife "didn't have two cents" back then, he had to borrow his father's car — a relatively new Ford Fairlane with just 4,000 miles on it — to make the drive to the Poconos.
His dad's car was destroyed, along with several other vehicles, when the water pushed them into a pile and they ended up stacked up against a barn.
James said his father's insurance did at least cover the damage in full.
Without a car of their own, the Comerfords relied on one of their rescuers, Stanley Poplawski, to give them a lift back home. Stanley and his wife, Barbara, both of Webster, Massachusetts, who were also married on Aug. 13, 1955, drove the Comerfords back to their home in the Falls the week following the ordeal.
Back home, the Comerfords went on to do what most normal married couples do: they lived, they worked and they raised their family.
James, a 1950 graduate of LaSalle High School who earned a degree in accounting from Niagara University in 1954, spent time in the service as a member of ROTC and went on to enjoy a 35-year career as a comptroller with Moore Business Forms.
Patricia, who graduated from St. Mary's in 1950 and went on to earn a degree in science from Niagara University in 1954, worked briefly at Dupont as a lab technician before becoming a teacher in the Niagara Falls school district.
The couple raised five children — James, Kathleen, Maureen, Mary and Kevin — and have 11 grandchildren.
Like any marriage that lasts 65 years, there have been ups and some downs.
Through it all Jim said the couple just "went with the flow."
Their experience in the Poconos wasn't their only brush with treacherous flood waters, either.
In 1972, while the family was living in Elmira where Jim worked for Moore Business Forms for several years, the Chemung River overflowed, forcing the Comerfords to evacuate from their home at the direction of police who used bullhorns to warn residents.
"They didn't have to say it twice," James said. "We got the five kids and took off. Water really seemed to follow us."
James, Patricia and members of their family celebrated the couple's 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 13 at Our Lady of Peace nursing home in Lewiston, where Pat currently resides.
James said the management at Our Lady of Peace went all out to make the gathering special, the kind of life event he and his wife will never forget.
All in all, while their marriage got off to kind of a shaky start, James said the two of them "have had a good run."
"We've been very, very fortunate," he said. "We've had a wonderful, wonderful marriage. It's something that I'm really very proud of and the kids have all done well, too, which is nice. My grandkids are doing well, too. To me, family is everything. That and health. If you have those two things, you have everything."
