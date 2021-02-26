Saint-Gobain ADFORS will be featured on tonight’s episode of “Shark Tank,” airing at 8 p.m. on ABC as part of the Shark Tank Update segment on FlexScreen, which originally appeared on episode 10 in season 11. Since this initial appearance, Saint-Gobain ADFORS has partnered with FlexScreen to exclusively sell FlexScreen products within the retail and dotcom channels.
FlexScreen, the “Shark Tank”-winning industry disruptor, is innovative in design, strength, and ease. Built with high-performance spring steel and damage-resistant frames, FlexScreen offers residential and commercial consumers the most efficient and effective method for installing window screens.
Saint-Gobain ADFORS is headquartered in Grand Island, with a manufacturing facilty located in Albion and is the industry leader in retail for insect screen.
“Shark Tank” can also be watched starting Saturday at https://abc.com/shows/shark-tank and on Hulu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.