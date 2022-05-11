Local community solar project nearing opening date

A Nexamp Inc. representative says the nearly completed solar farm in the Town of Niagara built over a landfill was and is a great opportunity for a developer.
The 3.5 megawatt/AC solar array installation, that encompasses about 15-acres at 4798 Lockport Road, is capable of powering 600 homes of average electric users per year, and because community solar is based on subscribers, 600 households are already guaranteed power for every year they subscribe as soon as the array is online.
Representative Keith Hevenor said the way it works is that a subscriber buys into the project having calculated the amount of power they will need. On Nexamp’s end, the project sells electricity to a utility, which in the case of the Lockport Road project is National Grid.
“We send it to the grid and we are compensated with a credit from National Grid,” Hevenor said. “Then we allocate that credit to our subscribers.”
In the end, the consumer saves money by paying only 90% of their electric bill. They will also get a second bill from Nexamp for their panels on the solar farm.
The company claims that subscribers can save up to 15% from their annual electric costs.
The Lockport Road project is facing some last-minute hiccups. Estimated to be open in the summer of 2022, it is now projected to be open in September or later.
Nate Kemmerer, the building manager for the project, said that because of supply chain issues, some equipment has not arrived.
“Once we have that, we have to wait for the utility to install their poles so we can connect to the grid,” Kemmerer said. “So just a couple things there. Once we do that, we’ll do the commissioning and test to make sure it’s operating the way it should.”
Hevenor noted that there are segments of resistance across the state that want to preserve farmland, often times grading the soil in an effort to preserve “prime” soils that are ideal for agricultural uses and keep solar projects are arms length.
This is problematic for solar developers, especially in Western New York, where there are ample ways to connect to the grid and funnel electricity downstate, but many residents want to keep their view panel free, as well as have concerns for the safety and eventual decommission of these “industrial” electricity producers.
So, while the landfill is the best compromise – having been closed in 1987 – there are not enough landfills to power the state, Hevenor said, and each megawatt costs the company approximately $2 million. For the entire Lockport Road project, he estimated Nexamp had spent between $8 million and $10 million.
The infrastructure is also different on a landfill than it would be on a farmer’s field. Kemmerer said that first off, nothing could be underground
“A lot of people look at solar panels and think they just need to be put up,” he said. “There’s a lot of engineering and a lot of work that goes into it and there’s a lot of stuff that goes underground.”
Wires, conduits, all of this had to be bundled together and placed above-ground, Kemmerer said, because of the concrete capping the landfill.
“It creates a different challenge than a normal site would,” he said.
During construction, Nexamp pays $250 per-month to lease the land, but that price will go up once the arrays are online. Hevenor said Nexamp would pay about $3,300 a-month in the leasing agreement and $23,500 in taxes, due to a tax deal, increasing by 2% annually, which will be split between the town, the county and the school district.
According to Hevenor, the company is involved in two dozen projects in New York, nine of which are already in operation.
