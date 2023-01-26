Accounting students from Niagara University’s Holzschuh College of Business Administration and members of its Accounting Society and Beta Alpha Psi will again providing free tax preparation assistance through the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which offers free tax help for low to moderate income families, persons with disabilities, the elderly, and those with limited English proficiency.
Taxpayers with an income of $57,000 or less are invited to bring their tax documents to the Niagara University campus or the Doris W. Jones Family Resource Building during one of the times listed below to receive assistance in electronically filing their 2022 state and federal income tax returns (short form only, no stock sales, itemized deductions, or business expenses). Appointments are required and can be made by calling 716-286-7328. Participants are asked to bring photo identification and their social security card.
Assistance will be provided from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Niagara University (Glynn Hall, Room 207) on the following Tuesday and Thursday nights: Feb. 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, and 28; March 2, 7, 9, 21, 23, 28, and 30; and April 4.
In addition, sessions will also be held on the first floor of the Doris W. Jones Family Resource Building (3001 9th St., Niagara Falls) from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, March 25.
Niagara’s program is coordinated by Dr. Ian Burt, a certified public accountant and accounting faculty member at the university.
In addition, IRS-certified accounting students from the University at Buffalo School of Management will provide free tax preparation services to individuals and families with annual income of $60,000 or less.
This service is especially valuable to low-income tax filers by helping them apply for earned income tax credits that can provide a needed boost in annual income. These tax credits can reduce or eliminate income taxes by refunding taxes already withheld from wages.
Area residents and students are encouraged to take advantage of this tax preparation opportunity, which, by IRS estimates, can save taxpayers anywhere from $100 to $300 in preparation fees.
Free tax preparation will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis only. Early arrival is recommended.
South Campus (100 Allen Hall)
• Feb. 18, 19, 25 and 26
• March 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 29
• April 1, 2, and 8
To view a list of what to bring, maps, directions and frequently asked questions, visit management.buffalo.edu/freetaxprep.
The tax service is provided by the IRS-sponsored Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program with volunteers from the UB chapter of Beta Alpha Psi, an international honors organization for accounting and finance students, and the UB Accounting Association.
For additional questions, send an email to mgt-freetaxprep@buffalo.edu, and a student volunteer will reply within two business days.
