Local church joins forces with ConnectLife

Lumber City Church is partnering with ConnectLife in the effort to save lives from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 11 at the Lumber City Hope Center at 383 Vandervoort St. in North Tonawanda. The ConnectLife mobile unit will be on site for the event.
“The more I learned about the need the more I felt I needed to help out.” Said Ryan Howze the organizer of the drive. “1 in 6 people who enter the hospital need a blood transfusion, and WNY has only been maintaining a 3 day supply. There’s got to be more us as a community can do. I reached out to Lumber City Church and they were thrilled to help out.”
It’s completely safe to give blood, and each person will even receive a free T-shirt.There is no wait time to donate blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer, Moderna, or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson. All the blood collected at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic has already been sent to our local hospitals. ConnectLife is looking to our community for help again. Western New York patients and hospitals need blood donors continuously. The need is quickly increasing and ALL blood types are needed right now in Western New York.
"One of our mantras is 'do everything we can with everything we have'" Said Chad Rieselman, pastor of Lumber City Church "We are really blessed to partner with ConnectLife for such a crucial need in our community. These are the things that Lumber City Church loves to get involved in"
Visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org or call 529-4270 to make an appointment. Use sponsor code 000768 to find this drive online. https://www.connectlifegiveblood.org/
