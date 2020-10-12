Last weekend, a much anticipated rainfall occurred, filling the streams along Lake Ontario. Bill Hilts Jr., the sportfishing coordinator for Niagara County Economic Development, was quoted as saying that a good rain would allow stream fishing of brown trout.
“Streams are low,” he said. “Rain will be a factor. We need a rain badly and this could be that rain.”
Now, it’s waiting for the temperature to go up.
Russ Gerada, a local fisherman who’s waiting to smoke fish and salmon eggs next to Burt Dam, said that the rainwater did fill the streams, but it’s all about temperature.
“Once that temperature gets down there, then a frenzy will be on,” Gerada said. He predicted by Oct. 15 fish will be coming out of their deep pools and heading for the streams.
In a way, this is how the entire fishing season has gone. Hilts said fishers, and the businesses that cater to them, have had many obstacles they had to wait out, not because of temperature, but because of COVID.
“We weren’t allowed to take customers until Phase 1,” said Hilts. “Then the state travel ban hurt charter captains.”
Sportsfishing captains like Vince Pierleoni of Thrillseeker Sports Fishing were hit economically by the COVID-19 pandemic. Purloin said that eight weeks had been cut off the season right from the start. The subsequent flaring up of the virus elsewhere resulted in business being lost for the second time, because of New York state’s policy of banning travel from states like Ohio, Maryland and West Virginia.
“Once we opened, many wanted to come and fish, but were scared off,” Pierleoni said, noting that the bans would be lifted and reimposed on an almost daily basis and his customers were confused and eventually had to cancel.
But things are looking up these days in Olcott, according to Karen Evarts, co-owner of The Boat Doctors, in fact, many businesses are doing well. Restaurants are opening up, the new Family Dollar is doing well, and the only complaint she’s heard is it’s hard to find good help to respond to this boom, she said.
“It’s pretty busy,” Evarts said. “No one has anything else to do that’s safe.”
Evarts said she’s been busy selling fishing licenses to people from all over, many of whom, she said, definitely are from the banned states. For $5 a person per day fishing licenses, she said it’s a pretty good deal for families in campers who have been coming in.
Hilts said that salmon are still in Lake Ontario, but what is to come is a lot of fishers casting from shore and going out in smaller boats to catch trout.
He said there’s been some changes in the regulations for brown trout – only one per person where it used to be three – and the minimum length for steel headed trout has gone from 21 inches to 25 inches.
“We encourage catch and release,” Hilts said.
Meanwhile, local business go with the flow.
“We’ll do what we can,” Pierleoni said. “In March we’ll see what happens. Out-of-state tourism is the lifeblood of communities here. It’s the only influx of new money, especially for small businesses.”
Fishing updates can be found by calling the Niagara County Fishing Hotline at 282-8992 ext. 4.
