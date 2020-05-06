As the state’s shutdown in response to COVID-19 continues, some area businesses are finding creative ways to work together in an effort to attract more customers.
Last week, the owners of Gadawski’s restaurant in Niagara Falls paired takeout meals with floral bouquets from Piccirillo’s Florist, also in the Falls.
Borrowing from the idea this week, the Youngstown Village Diner is working with Piccirillo’s and two other local businesses to produce a limited number of special Mother’s Day baskets which will offer breakfast, flowers, a piece of jewelry and some chocolate.
“I went to Gadawski’s and I saw that they were selling Piccirillo bouquets and I thought ‘what a great idea,’” said Cathy Pasquantino, the owner of the Youngstown Village Diner.
The Mother’s Day basket will feature Village Diner breakfast items, including pancakes, eggs, sausage and ham, as well as flowers from Piccirillo’s. In addition, the packages will include a bracelet from the Cheri Amour boutique on Center Street in Lewiston and chocolates from Niagara’s Honeymoon Sweets. The Mother’s Day baskets are being sold for $60 each.
The partnering businesses are limiting production to a total of 50 baskets. They will be sold for cash only and will be available for pickup on Saturday and Sunday at the Youngstown Village Diner, 425 Main St., Youngstown.
Basket orders are being accepted by telephone at 745-9858. The partnering businesses are looking to space out pick-up times for customers on Saturday and Sunday and they ask all of those who are interested to call ahead for arrangements. For more detailed information, you can also visit the Youngstown Village Diner’s Facebook page.
Pasquantino said she’s hopeful the combined effort will prove successful and said, in light of the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 restrictions, she would not be surprised if more business owners started working together more often on similar ideas and packages.
“It might start something,” she said. “Maybe other businesses will helping each other this way. It’s a fun thing to do.”
