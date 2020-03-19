Local blood bank asks for healthy donors in time of crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many things we take for granted. Gatherings have been canceled, classes have gone online and workers have gone home. All of these are important, but create consequences even relating to one of the most vital actions in society.
That action is giving blood, and the need for more donations is not letting up.
"This current virus has wreaked havoc on the entire world," said Amanda Farrell, director of donor recruitment for ConnectLife. "Here, locally, given that we are the local blood bank, we have a huge responsibility to provide for our hospitals. Over the past two weeks, we have had over 30 blood drives cancelled and we've lost the ability to collect over 600 units of blood. That is very detrimental because we still have to provide a steady blood supply for our hospitals."
Carolyn Moore, the director of community relations at Eastern Niagara Hospital, said at this time the supply of blood is adequate, but she was aware both the Red Cross and ConnectLife were expecting a decrease in donations.
"We are fully prepared to help all our patients," she said.
Farrell said, across the country more than 4,000 blood drives have been cancelled, which equates to 130,000 collections lost. From her experience locally, many of these cancellations are a result of colleges sending students home to study online, high schools closing and businesses also mandating their workers do their jobs from home. With all of these opportunities lost, ConnectLife is putting out the call for healthy donors to come to their drop-in offices.
"So, we are in great need to collect blood for patients in our hospitals," she said. "We have donation centers in Williamsville, Tonawanda and South Gate Plaza. Also, we're working with several community partners that have our blood mobile come to their site."
ConnectLife has also asked people to remain safe during their donation visit. To do so, they recommend for donors plan ahead.
"We really encourage people to go to our website, ConnectLife.org," Farrell said. "It's a very easy zip code search where people can look to find a drive closest to them. We are encouraging donors to schedule an appointment, so we can make adequate space between donors, so we can make sure we clean everything and decontaminate all of our equipment and supplies so it is safe to donate."
Farrell stressed ConnectLife needed healthy individuals to give blood and anyone with symptoms should not make the trip to their offices or mobile drive.
"If you don't feel well, if you have any symptoms of any illness, we ask people to not donate blood," she said. "This is really an opportunity for healthy people to give back and donate to those in need."
ConnectLife supplies about 35,000 units of blood to hospitals each year. To continue, Farrell said, 100 donors are needed a day.
Learn more at ConnectLife.org.
