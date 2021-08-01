Local benefits to assist stage IV cancer victim

Heather Williams McCoy is the recipient of a benefit at Marvin's Widewaters, Aug. 7. McCoy is battling Stage IV cancer and to help her and her family, two benefits are being organized by her friend Jessica Meacham, who met her through working at a horse barn in Newfane where McCoy owns a horse named Trixie. A social worker by day and a "horse-person," Meacham said she just felt the need to help. (Photo submitted)