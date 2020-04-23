Local band posts coronavirus music video

Yellow Jack is a six-piece band including fiddle, washboard, mandolin plus bass, drums and guitar. They play a lot of cover music, notably Johnny Cash, the Violent Femmes and the Grateful Dead, but they gravitate to the folk classics; think Woody Guthrie and the Carter Family.
Prior to COVID-19, the band was in the studio in Clarence with Mark Custom Recording Services Inc., pumping out a few tunes they planned to release one-by-one, the first being a rendition of "Buffalo Gals." Realizing they couldn't play together, lead guitarist and vocals, Dennis Reed Jr. asked each the members to send in a video playing their part, synced them all up, and overlayed the studio track with the images of the six of them passing a bottle of hand sanitizer.
Within a week, the video got more than 8,000 views.
"We did one a week before, we did a live video the night of St. Patrick's Day," Reed said. "We were supposed to have a gig, and we had, you know hand sanitizer bottles all over the place, but we were all kind of joking around with them. So, when it came time to plan for the video, I sort of used that there. We thought it'd be a nice way of doing something outside, 'Hi, we're in a Zoom video,' sort of break the fourth wall a little bit, you know, have some fun with physics of lining up video frames? Just do something different that might attract people's attention."
Reed and mandolin player Andrew Giammi joined forces with one another in 2019 to form a "folky, bluegrass thing." They scouted for other players, including Keith Glass, bass, Alaina Reid, violin and Warren Namingha on drums.
"We've all had our own paths toward traditional music. I found it just a wonderful sincere body of songs that was already in existence," Reed said. "This kind of work, like Woody Guthrie, and that sort of thing all spoke to me, and I wanted to do something with it."
"Buffalo Gals" was written in 1844 by "Lubly" Fan. It was a popular song, often adapted to "New York Girls" or "Alabama Girls," and it was the movie "It's a Wonderful Life" in 1946 that cemented the title and the song to modern culture according to online sources.
"The reason we played it in the first place is a big part of Yellow Jack's identity is celebrating local history," Reed said. "So, that's been a song that's been on our playlist since day one, and it ended up in the small pool of seven songs we recorded at Mark Custom Recording in Clarence."
"We had that pool of seven, already, and it just felt like the right song because it's a community," he concluded.
Yellow Jack wants to ensure that no Buffalo girls are harmed by the coronavirus. Despite the lyrics, Buffalo girls stay home, said the band.
Find more on Facebook and Instagram @YellowJackBuffalo.
