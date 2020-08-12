Bittu Gill is an India native who’s been doing business in Niagara Falls for close to 13 years. Howie Ewing is born and bred in Niagara Falls and says he is a self-taught chef. Both have owned restaurants with Gill leaning on the buffet style dining and Ewing serving up pizza and wings.
Now, they’re cooking at International Bar & Grill on 333 Rainbow Blvd., partnering up to give their diners a diverse menu to choose from.
“We’ve been in business probably 30-31 days now,” Ewing said earlier this month.
Gill and Ewing know each other, because Gill sold Ewing a building on LaSalle Avenue which is now a pizzeria under Ewing’s management. When COVID-19 hit in March, particularly decimating Gill’s buffets in downtown Niagara Falls, the two decided to team up and open their newest restaurant with a nod to both their styles.
“We just decided, he had this space over here, the best thing to do was to fuse my menu, which is the American menu with the international menu, which is the Middle Eastern food,” Ewing said. “Afghanistan, Pakistan. He specializes in chicken tikka, which is our chicken wings of the world.”
Ewing also said there are a variety of vegetarian items – Gill’s family is vegan – and even gluten-free pizza.
“We have a lot of healthy items,” Ewing said. “Everything Bittu cooks is cholesterol free. The international food is high in spices, tamarind, cumin. It’s good for the body and soul. We have appetizers. We also carry penne pasta and spaghetti for the Italian option. We also carry Chinese noodles, lo mein, then the Chinese fried rice.”
Ewing quickly explained that this diversity of cultural foods was merely a temporary menu. The set menu will have even more.
“It’s a small piece of the menu of what we are going to have,” he said. “We’re going to add more as we go along. We’ve talked about doing California street tacos, simple street tacos. Carne asada, beans and rice. Just adding more flavor, more international flavors to our menu, as well, so that everybody can enjoy.”
“We’re going slowly, we’re picking and choosing what people are liking and what they’re not liking, so we can adjust accordingly. Trying to put everybody’s taste of every culture in our menu,” Ewing continued. “Seeing as Niagara Falls is an international place, it’s working out good. We’re getting a lot of business.”
