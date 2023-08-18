Old Fort Niagara will show guests what the daily routine of 18th century soldiers and their families was like, as its Living History Weekend returns on Saturday and Sunday.
“There is several things we don’t do on an ordinary basis,” said Executive Director Robert Emerson, with several new activities planned. “There are a lot of hands-on activities visitors can do.”
Guests this year can participate in a military engineering program, where they can learn how to build out a fort and put poles and stakes into the ground.
“Its a bit of science, engineering and math added to the story,” Emerson said.
People can also learn what hairdressing was like in the 18th century, and how people of the time kept their powdered wigs clean. Visitors can also learn about a game called bat and trap, an English bat and ball game.
As an added bonus, attendees can learn about what it was like being on guard duty, joining the guard re-enactors and even singing 18th century songs. This activity is normally done with school groups, not the general public.
Unlike other events the fort puts on that focus on a war or battle at the site, the Living History Weekend spotlights the daily life during peacetime when people going through their daily duties.
“You get a slice of life of what it’s like to a soldier or a wife or child of a soldier at the garrison,” Emerson said.
Ongoing programs through the day focus on fishing, cooking, native culture, soldier life, the fur trade, and games.
The schedule of events for both days is as follows:
• 10:30 a.m. — Colors
• 11 a.m. — Musket Firing Demonstration
• 11:30 a.m. — Military Engineering
• 12 p.m. — Artillery Firing Demonstration
• 12:30 p.m. — Hairdressing in the 18th Century
• 1 p.m. — Musket Demonstration
• 1:30 p.m. — Play and 18th Century Game Bat and Trap
• 2 p.m. — Artillery Firing Demonstration
• 2:30 p.m. — Learn the Manual Exercise
• 3 p.m. — Musket Demonstration
• 3:30 p.m. — Join the Fort Guard/Sing an 18th Century Song
• 4 p.m. — Musket Demonstration
