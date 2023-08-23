Live music returns to Third Street in the City of Niagara Falls this week as part of a free concert event featuring the international U2 tribute band Desire.
For the third consecutive year, a portion of Third Street will be closed to traffic on Thursday to allow visitors to enjoy music, drinks and food.
This year’s event is being presented by the owners of GoldBar and Archives Pub, the Downtown Niagara Falls Business Association and a host of local sponsors and businesses.
Organizers are hoping to build upon the success of the street’s previous concert series, “Thursdays on Third,” which was organized by Billy Olesiuk, owner of the Craft Kitchen & Bar.
“It was clearly a good event for small businesses and that’s something we didn’t want to let die for lack of a better word,” said Morgan Genovese, who owns and operates GoldBar and Archives Pub with her business partner Rachel Dorgan. “We believe an event free to the community in the art and entertainment community needed to happen.”
Thursday’s show will be held on a stage facing Ferry Avenue located at 435 Third St., between the GoldBar and Power City Eatery. Third Street will be closed to traffic starting at 3 p.m. There will be a beer tent and vendors on hand.
The show runs from 5 to 10 p.m., with the local band JJ Rad serving as the opening act, followed by Desire, which is considered one of the top U2 tribute bands in North America.
In addition to the musical performances, Thursday’s event will feature a car show. There is no cost to enter the show, which offers car enthusiasts a chance to show off their rides.
Anyone interested in registering a car or in becoming a vendor is encouraged to send an email to thegoldbarNF@gmail.com.
Thursday’s show is the first of two planned for this month. Next Thursday, the second Third Street concert will feature the local band No Vacancy as the opening act, followed by the headliner, the Tragically Hip cover band Strictly Hip.
This year’s Third Street concert series was made possible with the support of two primary sponsors, Deal Realty and the Niagara County Legislature. Other supporting sponsors included: Craig Touma Injury Attorney; Wine on Third and The Jefferson Upscale Apartments.
The GoldBar and Archives Pub are hosting another street event to celebrate the Buffalo Bills season opener on Sept. 11. The event will allow Bills fans to watch the game against the New York Jets on a 25-foot screen that will be set up on Third Street. Power City Eatery will be supplying a buffet featuring chicken wings, chili and other traditional football food items. Organizers said attendees will also be eligible to receive giveaways sponsored by Labatt.
For more information about how to purchase tickets or book group packages for the Third Street Bills season opener event, visit the GoldBar or Archives Pub on Facebook and Instragram.
