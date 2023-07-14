An owner of Niagara Falls’ The Little Bakery took to social media after they received a court summons from the Town of Lewiston for unpermited work on her property.
In a post on their Facebook page earlier this week, Little Bakery representatives said their court date for arraignment is for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Co-owner Samantha Bassett claims the town has an issue with seeing the less fortunate get free bread and some families receive gifts during holidays, with the bakery absorbing those costs. She does plan to fight the matter.
“I feel disheartened by it all,” Bassett said, saying that she sees other residences in the town doing the same thing. “We’re just people trying to help other people.”
The business has put on several bread giveaways and other fundraising efforts, including out of Bassett’s house.
Lewiston Building Inspector Tim Masters said Bassett, who lives on Saunders Settlement Road in Lewiston, built a swimming pool and a shed with electrical service inside it without any town permits. She also did not respond to a violation notice the town sent.
“We never sent anybody anything about giving away bread and pizzas,” Masters said about the bakery’s claims. “Our issue is with the property owner on that property.”
The shed was first built in December, with a building inspector going to inspect it and found it was done without a permit. After Bassett filed a permit for a shed, the inspector returned to the property to find electrical work inside the shed with heating and cooling, along with the swimming pool.
“We paid for permits for the shed, it has stickers in the window. What more do they want?” Bassett said.
Masters said a Cigar Event fundraiser event planned for July 15, which charges $35 a ticket for smokers, also violates usage for a single-family zoned district. The Little Bakery’s Facebook page says this has been done for the past three years, with every dollar going toward the Shriners organization for children who need medical help.
Bassett said the town never gave her any trouble about that fundraiser until now.
Bassett told WIVB that she received two letters from the town and responded to them promptly. She also said she addressed the town after receiving a letter threading that she could face 15 days in jail and a fine.
Any further punishment will be determined by the town judge. If Bassett complies, the judge could dismiss the charges.
