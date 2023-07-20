The Little Bakery co-owner’s property dispute with the Town of Lewiston has been resolved.
Samantha Bassett was due to appear before Lewiston Town Court on Wednesday to respond to permitting and zoning issues at her Saunders Settlement Road residence. She had been issued a summons for installing a swimming pool and a shed with electrical service inside it without any town permits.
Town Building Inspector Tim Masters said the case got dismissed because it was found that she complied with all the building code rules. On top of her already having a shed permit, the electrical work inside it was inspected and the pool on her property that did not have a permit was removed.
The Cigar Event fundraiser, scheduled to take place on July 15 at Bassett’s house, was moved to another location. Masters had said that event violates usage for a single-family zoned district.
