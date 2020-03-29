Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Becoming windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 62F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph.