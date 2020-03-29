Four different organizations are working to keep local restaurants open and busy.
The tourism group Destination Niagara Falls USA is working with a national online website that is collecting names of restaurants open for business across America, including those in Niagara County.
In addition, the Niagara County Department of Health has assembled a list of restaurants that remain open during the coronavirus crisis.
A third list is being complied by a Lockport advertising agency, among its efforts to lend its creative energy to community problem-solving efforts.
A fourth is available at Lockport radio station WJJL's community page at wlvl.com
First, Destination Niagara USA is working with a national online site called Dining at a Distance, created by a pair of volunteers passionate about helping restaurants remain viable throughout the country. The site has a "Niagara Region" section, listings restaurants open for business and the site keeps growing with the help of the Niagara Falls tourism organization.
"It really is a passion project for the two people managing it right now," said Libby Woock of Destination Niagara Falls USA. "It's just a simple way we can support these small local restaurants during this time."
Currently, the list of Niagara Country restaurants still open for business is at 150 and growing, with each submission on the Dining at a Distance site.
Destination Niagara Falls USA is helping the effort by getting the word out locally.
"We’re pushing it through our social channels," Woock said.
Restaurants are invited to submit their information if they are open and serving meals via pickup, curbside or home delivery.
"We’re just looking for ways to love and support our local restaurants, asking how we can give them visibility during this time. They’re obviously committed to our community because they're staying open," she added.
The website has also just launched a page featuring farms and farmers markets open for business. All the lists are continuing to grow, she said.
The second list comes from the Niagara County Department of Health, which has issued a list of restaurants open for business, while urging customers to remain cautious.
“Social distancing remains a critical protective action all persons should take. Maintaining a distance of approximately 6 feet from others, when possible, is key for those utilizing restaurant services for take-out or delivery,” stated Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton.
For a listing of food service providers offering take-out and delivery options, visit the Niagara County Department of Health website at: https://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Services/Environmental- Health/Food-Protection-Information/Takeout-Delivery-Options or call 439-7444.
The third list comes from the J. Fitzgerald Group in Lockport, an marketing agency whose creative team has built a page to provide a wide variety of information that may be helpful to Niagara County residents, including small business support links and marketing tips for these challenging times, according to Jack Martin, president of the group.
For more information, including a list of Niagara County restaurants open for business, check the J. Fitzgerald Group page at jfitzgeraldgroup.com.
Martin is suggesting that those wishing to help local restaurants can order food for those working in health care, at doctors' offices and at senior living facilities. Representatives from both Community Missions and Heart, Love and Soul in Niagara Falls have said they could benefit by those sending banquet size portions of food, to ease the burden on their kitchen staff, like banquet portions of spaghetti and meatballs.
"Call a local restaurant and ask them to send a pizza to your local hospital or whatever," Martin said. "If you want to be able to help in two areas at once, send a meal to a local health care facility or to first responders. It's the thought that counts."
In addition, Frank Martin of WLVL, said the Lockport radio station has an "open for business" list on it's main page, wlvl.com, featuring restaurants and other area businesses that remain open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.