Liquor authority suspends bar's license for PAUSE violations

The New York State Liquor Authority has temporarily suspended the liquor license for a Lockport bar after investigating reports that it was continuing to serve customers in violation of New York's COVID-19 shutdown orders.
The liquor authority announced the temporary license suspension for the West Avenue bar Mr. Quiggley's on Wednesday.
Lockport police responded on April to a call of a fight at the bar. Police said officers entered the bar and found five individuals present, with officers determining that they were intoxicated and had been at the bar drinking for hours. The manager was warned that service violated the NY on PAUSE orders.
On May 8, the SLA received another report from Lockport police of the bar serving customers. Police said they discovered three patrons inside and the manager consuming drinks. When police arrived, they witnessed the manager warning of the police presence and attempting to hide the drinks behind the bar. The manager at first claimed the patrons were waiting for takeout, and later admitted they were consuming drinks inside the bar, according to the liquor authority.
A Lockport building inspector issued a formal violation notice to the premises on May 8, following two prior verbal warnings for consumption on the premises. The SLA issued additional charges to the bar for the May 8 incident. On May 12, the Lockport Building Inspection Department issued a closure order for violating the governor’s executive order and for having a defective fire system.
“This licensee received repeated warnings and chose to ignore them, causing an unnecessary and completely avoidable risk to patrons, police and the community,” said SLA Chairman Vincent Bradley. “While we’re grateful for the majority of businesses who are adhering to these essential measures in the face of this unprecedented health crisis, it should be crystal clear the SLA will not hesitate to take immediate actions to protect the public health and safety.”
The State Administrative Procedure Act authorizes a state agency to summarily suspend a license when the agency finds that public health, safety, or welfare requires emergency action. When the SLA summarily suspends a license, it also serves a notice of pleading alleging one or more disciplinary violations. In invoking a summary suspension, the liquor authority deemed the violation to be sufficiently serious upon initial review to warrant an immediate suspension. The SLA’s decision to summarily suspend a license is not a final determination on the merits of the case. The licensee is entitled to an expedited administrative law hearing before an administrative law audge. An order of summary suspension remains in effect until such time as it is modified by the SLA or a reviewing court.
