The WNY Lions are hosting the first-ever Moving Day Walk for Parkinson’s on Saturday, Sept. 23, starting at 9 a.m. at SUNY ECC North.

There are options to participate in person or be a virtual walker. Organizers say the Moving Day Walk is a movement for change toward more awareness, funding and understanding to benefit the Parkinson’s Foundation, which delivers care to nearly 200,000 people living with Parkinson’s. The funding is providing cutting-edge research aimed at a better treatment and advancing toward a cure while providing free resources and local services for people living with Parkinson’s and their families.

For more information, visit movingdaywalk.org.

