Lions promote citizenship

On Wednesday, the Town of Niagara and Wheatfield Lions Clubs hosted the annual Citizenship Awards Dinner and Ceremony at the Calvin Richards Community Center in Veterans Memorial Community Park.
During the ceremony, 15 fifth grade students in the Niagara Wheatfield School District were presented a framed certificate along with an American flag and a boutonniere.
The guest speaker was the Honorable Gary Strenkoski, Wheatfield town justice.
Students receiving the award are Gavin Cadwallader. Adrianna Maglio, Nevaeh Weitzel, Novalee Printup, Katelyn Failing, Hunter Dodge, Lauren Shoemaker, Chyler Seymour, Ethan Ciurczak, Harper Werth, Evan Mereau, Giovanni Zuccari, Lavin Drury, Jayce Sinatra, and Mia Annette Dier.
