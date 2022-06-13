Lions honor Richard Allen

Lions Club regional Zone Chair and Past Youngstown Lions President Lion Lois Kaminski presents the Uplinger Award to Lion Richard Allen at the Youngstown Lions Awards Dinner held on June 11th at the Old Fort Niagara Officers Club.

The Youngstown Lions  recently presented Richard Allen with the the Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award.

The award, established in 1993 by the New York State and Bermuda Lions Foundation, honors outstanding Lions and non-Lions or organizations that perform exemplary service to their club, district or community. The award named after its first recipient, Lion Robert J. Uplinger, is presented for recognition of the recipient's service. These honorees embody the highest examples of character, ideals, purpose and service .

Richard has been an active member of the Youngstown Lions since 2008. He has been instrumental in refurbishing Lions Park in the Village of Youngstown. He also  spearheaded the creation of the Youngstown Lions Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) aimed at beautifying and improving conditions at the Park. Lion Richard has been active in all Lions activities since becoming a Lion and has been instrumental in the planning and operations of the Youngstown Lions' Annual St. Pat's Cash Bash Fundraiser.

 

 

