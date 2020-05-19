Sixteen hospitals in New York state will allow visitors as part of a pilot program addressing the heartbreak of COVID-19 patients suffering while isolated from their families and friends.
Cuomo said visits under the two-week pilot program will be time-limited. Visitors will need to wear protective equipment and will be subject to temperature and symptom checks.
Locally, Roswell Park in Buffalo will be the only hospital participating in the program.
"Meaningful contact and connection with loved ones can be enormously important for cancer patients and can even help support their recovery, so we welcome the opportunity to be a resource to New York state and hospitals everywhere as we develop best practices on how to safely reintegrate some of the comforts and supports our patients were able to take advantage of before the COVID crisis," Candace S. Johnson, Roswell Park president and CEO, said in a statement.
Nine of the hospitals participating are in New York City, with the rest spread out around the state.
Cuomo made the announcement as COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline. There are an average of 335 new hospitals admissions a day.
There were 105 new deaths recorded Monday.
In Niagara County, Department of Health officials announced two more COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday:
• A 78-year-old male with underlying health conditions.
• A 95-year-old female with underlying health conditions.
As of Tuesday, 52 county residents have died from COVID-19.
In addition, officials said there were 52 new positive coronavirus cases in the county, raising the number to 896 total cases.
There are currently 318 active cases in Niagara County with 526 recoveries.
Across the state, New York will allow Memorial Day ceremonies with up to 10 people despite statewide lockdown rules, Cuomo also announced on Tuesday.
Ceremonies marking the Monday holiday with 10 or fewer people will be allowed by the state, but at the discretion of local governments, Cuomo said. Nonessential gatherings have been barred in New York since March, but the governor said honoring the sacrifices of military members is an “important tradition.”
Localities can also stage vehicle parades, which have become more popular during the pandemic.
“This is important to many, many families all across this state,” the governor said at his daily briefing. “It’s important to the veterans that they be recognized, and I think we can do that, and I think we can do it safely.”
A Cuomo aide said the rule applies to traditional activities like wreath layings and that social distance rules will still apply.
Christopher Dunn, legal director for the New York Civil Liberties Union, said Cuomo appears to be talking about selectively applying the state’s gathering prohibition, which would be clearly unconstitutional.
“He’s welcome to support people who want to salute veterans, but people who want to criticize veterans are also entitled to have demonstrations, or people who have any other message,” Dunn said.
New York officials have been gradually relaxing lockdown rules since the peak of the outbreak.
Cuomo said that Albany and the surrounding Capital Region are on track to begin relaxing some business restrictions Wednesday, which would make it the seventh region to start opening in upstate New York since last week.
