Lights of Hope to shine in the Niagara area

From 10:45 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Niagara Falls will be illuminated in red and blue to celebrate Lights of Hope by honoring those who are being treated for cancer, their caregivers and to remember those who lost their lives to cancer.
In addition, more than 200 bags with the names of those who have fought cancer will decorate the front lawn of the Wilson House Restaurant and Inn in Wilson from 6 to 10 p.m. to send a powerful message of hope.
As a result of cancer patients’ increased vulnerability to the coronavirus, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) volunteers did not travel for the annual Lights of Hope ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Instead, local advocates in Niagara Falls and in surrounding communities in the greater Niagara region will celebrate the annual event and bring hope home with the Niagara Falls display as part of a larger virtual event in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Guam.
“While all Americans were undoubtedly impacted by the pandemic, cancer patients, survivors, their families and caregivers have had an especially difficult year, having to navigate their own health or their loved ones increased vulnerability to the virus on top of mental, financial and logistical impacts in delays to their care,” said ACS CAN New York State Lead Ambassador Karen Connor. “As New York State and the country continues to emerge from the worst, dramatically lighting of the Falls and Lights of Hope, are a visible way to raise awareness for cancer and our critical juncture in the fight against the disease as a result of the pandemic. Now more than ever, our lawmakers need to enact policies and continue supporting the impactful programs that help prevent and treat this disease,” she added. “Cancer dramatically impacted my family, and we have to do all we can to help those with cancer, their caregivers and to lower the incidences in the future.”
Friends, family and neighbors are invited to visit the display in Wilson to honor the loved ones they’ve lost and lend their support to Niagara County residents that have been touched by cancer.
On Saturday, volunteers across the country will light over 50,000 Lights of Hope bags at the same time to celebrate the progress we’ve made in the fight against cancer, honor those who have been touched by this disease and remember the loved ones we’ve lost to it.
The Lights of Hope Across America event raises funds so ACS CAN may continue its lifesaving work advocating for everyone affected by cancer, including the estimated more than, 120,000 New York State residents who will receive a cancer diagnosis this year.
People are invited to the event and are getting involved at www.fightcancer.org/lightsofhope. Lights of Hope bags can be purchased on site at the Wilson House starting at 4pm on the 18th or visit Karen’s personal Lights of Hope page at http://action.fightcancer.org/goto/Karen-E-Connor-Cares.
