Ligammari announces city council bid

Local small business owner Colin Ligammari has announced she will seek to represent her neighbors on the Niagara Falls City Council.
Ligammari, who owns All On Red, Inc., a home renovation and short-term tourism rental business, said she hopes to put her experience in the tourism and housing industries to work for city taxpayers as both sectors work to recover from 2020’s border shutdowns and travel restrictions.
“Since returning to my hometown of Niagara Falls in 2015, I have worked with other community leaders helping to create pathways forward for our vibrant small business community,” Ligammari said. “Our city government must work to attract smart, sustainable businesses to the city, and to re-grow our vital tourist market as our existing businesses emerge from COVID restrictions. Our city’s vision going forward should be focused on helping our residents and boosting our local economy.”
Ligammari, a Democrat, is seeking the endorsements of the Niagara County Democratic Committee and the WNY Working Families Party. She attended Niagara County Community College and graduated from Valencia College in Florida.
Ligammari is the vice president of the Niagara Falls Tourist Home Association, a tourism-policy advisory group. She also chairs the group’s community outreach committee. She also is a part-time gymnastics coach at Gleason’s Gymnastics in North Tonawanda, and a long-time volunteer at the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club. Ligammari called herself “high-energy and community focused,” and wants to make sure Niagara Falls remains “the best place to raise a family.”
The Falls businesswoman noted that she and her fiancé Marc moved home to Niagara Falls raise their son.
“I knew that Niagara Falls, was where we could count on the support of family and friends, was the best place for our son to grow up,” Ligammari said. “We are so grateful to be raising him in a community of hard working men and women who love their hometown. I’m running because that’s worth preserving.”
For more information, visit Ligammari’s Facebook page at “Colin for Council,” or email her at ColinforCouncil@gmail.com.
