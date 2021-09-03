After Thursday’s mass shooting at 19th Street and Welch Avenue in Niagara Falls, State Police troopers were out Friday morning canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses to the shooting at the side of Mark’s II Market.
On the side of the business rests a memorial for John Bruso who was 19 when he was shot there last summer.
Across the street, Jed Conley sat on his porch. He works in home improvement, making old things nice again, whether the house he rents or several others on the street including one nearby his landlord recently purchased.
“They were hangin’ out like they do every night,” Conley said about Thursday night's events. “They used to play basketball, but now they're smokin’ weed, doing what they do. It ain’t my business.”
Conley said he was outside with his dog when he went inside for a beverage.
“I was making tea and the next thing I know, I hear kak, kak, kak, kak, kak,” he said. “I said ‘dang, that’s an AK’.”
“AK” is a reference to a semiautomatic AK-47 rifle. Witnesses to several recent incidents offered similar stories about what they heard.
A military veteran, Conley said he still honors the oath he swore to his country. His service has not ended.
“I have a home improvement business,” he said, “Two Jacks Construction. I like to take the old and make it new again.”
Conley said has done work on several homes in the neighborhood for his landlord as well as some business owners.
“When I moved here six years ago, it was pretty peaceful,” he said. “It’s sad. About four years ago, I said ‘there is going to be a shooting.’ There’s been three now.
“(Police) need to get to these young men and say ‘you can’t hang out here. Disperse. It’s not like when we were kids. When the street lights came on, you had to be home.”
