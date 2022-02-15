LOCKPORT — Billy Benton Jr.'s dad believes his son got a "rotten trial."
He told him that as the younger Benton walked out of a Niagara County courtroom late Tuesday morning.
But Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano disagreed, finding Benton, 32, "a grave danger to the community" and sentencing him to life in prison, without the possibility of parole for the murders of Sonia Hamilton and her son, Brian Harris II.
Ottaviano also tacked on additional prison sentences totaling 55 years for an unrelated shooting that took place prior to the murders.
"I find that you are a grave danger to the community," Ottaviano said, 'and are not capable of living a law-abiding life."
Hamilton's daughter, Selena Porter, expressed satisfaction with Ottaviano's decision, saying, "A life sentence will do."
Benton had been accused of what First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffmann, a veteran homicide prosecutor, had called "the most brutal. horrific, senseless case that I've ever handled." Police investigators said Benton "slaughtered" Hamilton, 60, and Harris II, 31, in the home they shared in Unity Park on May 7, 2020.
"The brutality of these crimes, and the extreme danger that this defendant poses to the public, warrant this (sentence)," Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said. "This sentence ensures that Billy Benton will never again be free to victimize anybody else."
But Benton's lead defense attorney, Michael Witmer, indicated an appeal of his client's conviction is likely.
"We feel another trial is necessary," Witmer said.
When Ottaviano asked Benton if he had anything to say before his sentencing, Witmer spoke for him, saying he "asserts his innocence."
Falls Police patrol officers, arriving at Hamilton and Harris' home the day of the slayings said they found Hamilton laying on the sidewalk in front of her house, bleeding heavily from several serious stab wounds. As some officers worked feverishly to try to save her life, other officers entered the home and located Harris’ body in a second-floor laundry room.
Assistant District Attorney Maria Stoelting told the jury of seven women and five men who heard the case against Benton that Harris had been shot four times and stabbed twice. Police found bloody footprints near Harris’ head and the tip of a knife broken off in his skull.
Hamilton, suffering from 11 stab wounds and four gunshots, was able to flee her house, Stoelting said, and make her way to the front of a neighbor’s home. There, Hamilton cried out, “He shot me. He shot me.”
When the neighbor asked Hamilton who had shot her, Stoelting said the victim replied, “B.J. did it.”
Prosecutors and police say “B.J.” is a nickname associated with Benton.
Detectives said they believe Hamilton had tried to intervene in a dispute between her son and Benton, who was known to both of them. Benton was arrested the next day, on May 8, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Benton’s girlfriend, Jazzi Clay, 32, of the Falls, still faces a charge of hindering prosecution for allegedly driving him to the murder and then driving him to Ohio. She also appeared in court Tuesday, but her case was adjourned until March and she left the courtroom before Benton was sentenced.
The jury took just two and a half hours to convict Benton in November. They found him guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and along with counts of criminal possession of a weapon for killing Hamilton and Harris.
The jury also found Benton guilty of first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a shooting incident on Jan. 17, 2020 in the 900 block of Ontario Street. Falls police described that incident as “an armed robbery and shooting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.