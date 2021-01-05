By executive order, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has again extended the expiration dates on driver's licenses and permits until Jan. 29. The extension applies to licenses and permits that expired after March 1, 2020, Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski announced on Tuesday.
In addition, Executive Order 202.87 continues the requirement that all in-person transactions at Departments of Motor Vehicles be done by appointment only.
To make an appointment at a local DMV office, go to www.niagaracounty.com/departments/Motor-Vehicles-Department.
