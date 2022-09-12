The Niagara Gospel Mission cut the ribbon on its new veteran emergency shelter, “The Liberty Suite,” on Monday.
Niagara Gospel Mission has recognized an increase in veterans come to its shelter for care. Veterans make up an estimated 11% of the homeless population in the U.S., and 15% of the clients at NGM. With this staggering number, the staff decided to make a specific veterans’ dorm called the Liberty Suite.
“One of the things a veteran misses most about the military is the sense of service and comradery,” said John Cooper, Jr, a combat veteran. Cooper initiated the new veteran initiative at the Mission after becoming the ministry’s director of development. “We hope to rally veterans in the area to serve veterans in need and give that sense of comradery around Christ in our support group and other events.”
“When I was down on my luck and needed to get out of my situation and chase away the demons I brought home from war, it was God that did it. And I met God at the Niagara Gospel Mission,” said Jason, a veteran and resident at the Mission.
The Niagara Gospel Mission is located at 1317 Portage Road.
