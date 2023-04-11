Lockport Fire Department responded to a blaze near the Niagara County Highway Garage on Monday.
Fire Chief Luca Quagliano said there were no injuries and the fire was extinguished quickly after LFD responded about 2 a.m. The fire was on the northern boundary of 225 South Niagara St., where the county highway garage is sited, running parallel to Oakhurst Street.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. LFD believes it may have been intentional.
Property damaged by included some plastic culverts, an aluminum fence and electric lines that melted. Plastic pipes don't burst into flames spontaneously, Quagliano observed.
