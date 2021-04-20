Lexie's legacy: LaSalle Educational Club honoring city students

The scholarship club that Lexie Sanders founded to help students in Niagara Falls, will be carrying on its mission without her this year.
Sanders, who always said “it takes a village to raise a child,” was 91 when she passed away March 6.
Her presence will be missed at this year’s awards banquet, which is planned for June 11 at Niagara Falls High School.
"We are very committed to carry on," said Sanders's daughter, Gloria Dolson Robertson, who is among the friends and family members who previously assisted Sanders each year with the scholarships and awards banquet, and who will continue the effort.
Applications are currently being sought from Niagara Falls students who would like to receive a scholarship.
The club has grown from its beginning in 1967, when students were celebrated at a home-cooked banquet and $5 was given to each graduate. Last year the top award was the $1,500 Pastor Glenn Raybon Humanitarian Scholarship awarded to Navaeh Herd.
Last year’s event was held without fanfare, for the first time in 51 years with no banquet for the scholarship presentation.
The awardees of last year's scholarships were: Cameron McWilson, winner of the Rev. J.M. Bradley scholarship of $1,000; Nictoria Torrence, awarded of the Eric L. Jones “I Can” Scholarship of $1,000, an award sponsored by Jone's sister Stephaine S. Huston, a 1999 recipient.
Ron Hamilton, a 1989 scholarship recipient, sponsored three scholarships including the first Edward “Pete” Ivey Memorial of $800, which was given to Kayla Petri.
The Richard Tucker Jr. Memorial Scholarship of $700 which was given to Toddjanae’ Seals; and the Mercedes L. Crymes Memorial Political Science Award of $500 which was given to Jasiah Jackson. The Martin Luther King Jr. Award for $500 was presented to Mckenzie Gilmore; and The Shalise Monet Carter Humanitarian Award of $500 was presented to Felicity Tiberi.
The Niagara Falls Education Foundation sponsored three scholarships of $500 which were given to Yazbeck Sarkees, Johannah Petrishin and Emaleigh Cooper. The Theodore Williamson Education Scholarship of $500 was given to Aliyah Carter; The Nathan A. Dolson Jr. Leadership Award of $500 was given to Lauren Granieri; and The Barbara J. Bivens Memorial Scholarship of $500 was presented to Kamariah Miller and sponsored by the Rhonda Bivens-Talley family.
The Erica M. Rivers Memorial Athletic Scholarship of $500, sponsored by the Rivers family, was given to Zakarria Perkins. The Evelyn Jones Memorial Scholarship of $500 was presented to Christopher Schulte; and The Kelab Sanders Jr. Brotherhood Scholarship of $300 was given to Melanie Rott.
The Councilman Robert A. Anderson Jr. Memorial Award of $300 was given to Lexus Hale; The Albert C. Sanders Athletic Scholarship of $300 was given to Molly Chiarella; and The Lillie P. Stephens Female Athletic Award of $250 was presented to Sara Moreno.
The Shalise Monet Carter Memorial Award of $200 was given to Alexa Laskowski; and the Vassalage of Hope Church Pastor Cauley Award of $200 was presented to Jillyann Weber.
A new scholarship is being awarded this year sponsored by Men Standing Strong Together, a newly organized social justice group created to help provide resources for under-privilege students and to work toward a safer community.
Students may obtain scholarship applications by going on the Niagara Falls High School website at www.nfschools.net/nfhs or by contacting the LaSalle Educational Club 579-2916.
Attorney John Elmore of Buffalo will be the keynote speaker for the banquet at 6 p.m. June 11. Also, Max Christian Asklar, a 2017 scholarship winner, will be the club’s master of ceremonies.
For dinner tickets, call Joyce A. Sanders at 282-3637 or Loretta Hamilton at 282-5435, or the Niagara Falls Board of Education at 286-4205. The deadline for applications is April 26.
