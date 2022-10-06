LEWISTON — For the past week, the Red Brick building that houses the village offices and several recreation programs has been closed as deep cleaning took place to get rid of mold.
716 Clean Up & Restoration and Pure AirCare have worked to clean the building of any mold sources and purify the air inside. The resulting cleaning caused the village Board of Trustee’s work session on Monday evening to be moved to the village fire hall on 6th Street.
The village clerk’s office first closed in mid-September with 716 Clean Up conducting mold tests on Sept. 15, with results provided a week later showing minimal amounts of mold in the air. The building’s HVAC system was found to be highly infected.
“The scope of the job has grown as we’ve opened up some of the crevices inside of the 150-year old building,” said 716 Clean Up’s project manager Shane Hill. “You’re going to find more mold, you’re gonna find more stuff.”
Multiple sources for mold were found throughout the building, along with mice droppings in ceiling tiles. 716 Clean Up’s project involved fogging, HEPA-700 machines, dehumidifiers, HEPA scrubbers, particle vacuuming, and a negative air machine.
Hill said they are about 95% done with the project, with Fulmer Environmental is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. today to do a clearance testing. A final clean up will be done on Saturday with the village staff returning to their offices as soon as Monday.
“So when you go in, it will be fully restored,” Hill said, adding there will be preventative measures the village needs to take to prevent this from happening again in the future.
As the result of of evacuating the red brick building due to mold, any renters who use six rental units on the second floor saw their business disrupted. Ami Patrick, owner of the Embody Health & Wellness studio, said her and her fellow renters saw a big financial impact, herself losing over $1,500 in income as a result of the building closure.
As a result, the village board decided to give Patrick and other building renters free rent for all of October.
The village did schedule a public hearing for their next meeting, 6 p.m. at Oct. 17, to discuss using fund balance money to pay for the mold remediation work done. It is expected to take place back in the red brick building. The village did pay Pure AirCare $1,850 for emergency cleaning the air ducts, with Hill saying they did provide the village a discount.
