A proposed new law regulating short-term rental properties in the Village of Lewiston is now available for public viewing on the village’s website.
The new regulations will make it so that it is unlawful for any person to operate a short-term rental without a special permit, which will be issued by the Village Board of Trustees. Owners of rentals must also obtain a short-term rental operator license which is issued by the Department of Code Enforcement.
To obtain a special permit, owners submit a completed application with all applicable fees, a letter from a licensed architect or engineer stating the rental unit is compliant with all applicable state and local building and safety codes, an interior floor plan of the unit, and proof of insurance.
Some of the other listed rental standards include rentals being owner-managed and operated, special permits being non-transferable, rentals not being permitted in a multi-unit residential structure, and only being used for overnight accommodations and not used for gatherings.
Owners are responsible for occupancy limitations, maintaining the dwelling unit, keeping any domestic animals under control, and making sure visitors comply with parking codes and are not making any excessive noise between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. on weekends. Owners must also maintain a guest registry that must be made available to various Lewiston Village departments upon request.
Failure to remedy any violations may result in the rental owner having their license suspended for a period of 60 days upon a first violations, 120 days for a second violation, and having the license revoked for the owner and location upon a third violation. Owners that have a license revoked may not apply for or be granted another license for a two-year period.
The permitted area map for where rentals can operate is not included with the proposed regulations at this time. Fee costs were not included in them either.
The village had formed a committee in October to draft regulations for the short-term rental properties, made up of local officials and rental owners. There is currently nothing explicit in the village code regarding these kinds of rentals, with previous research identifying 40 such properties in Lewiston.
There will be a public hearing at the next village meeting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 3, where public input will be gathered before the village board decides to adopt the law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.