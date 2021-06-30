The Old Stone Church and adjacent village cemetery in Lewiston has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. A ceremony hosted by First Presbyterian Church and village officials to unveil a sign announcing the designation will be held at 4 p.m. on July 17 at 505 Cayuga St.
The Old Stone Church, opened in 1817, is Lewiston’s oldest and most historic church and played a significant role in assisting escaping slaves reach freedom in Canada on the infamous Underground Railroad. The church and cemetery stand as iconic symbols of the village’s historic heritage, according to church officials.
The cemetery, known locally as the Marble Orchard, is the oldest public cemetery in Niagara County and the resting place for Lewiston’s founding settlers and notable citizens. Many gravestones have birth dates going back to the 1700s.
The sign dedication ceremony will take place in front of the Old Stone Church and will be followed at 4:30 p.m. by a pulled pork dinner that can be eaten under a tent or ordered for take out. The dinner will include a pulled pork sandwich, homemade potato salad, baked beans and dessert.
Pre-order dinners are $15 and can be reserved by July 13. Call the church office at 754-4945 and leave your name, phone number and number of dinners you wish to reserve. If you want a confirmation call that your reservation was received, please make that request when you place your order.
Full price dinners at $17 will be available at the front main church entrance at Cayuga and 5th Street and will be on a first come basis until 6 p.m. or sold out.
Proceeds from the dinner will go to preservation projects at the Old Stone Church and 10% will be donated to a local charity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.