LEWISTON — The new Marilyn Toohey all-inclusive playground is already a hit with residents, but village leaders are looking to make it more secure.
The Lewiston village board spent a portion of its annual organizational meeting this past Tuesday discussing the need for security cameras at the park, with Mayor Anne Welch saying that hopefully some cameras can be installed soon.
“It’s a million dollar playground,” Welch said Thursday, noting it was funded through grants and donations, including $250,000 from the Dormitory State of New York and $200,000 from the Niagara River Greenway. “We want to make sure it’s as nice as it is.”
Welch could not say exactly what kind of cameras the village is looking at or when they would be purchased, but the village needs to make sure it has the funding to go ahead with it.
The playground is located next to village hall, the land previously hosting a smaller set of playground equipment that is still on premises and basketball courts. Welch said that building the playground was something she wanted to do since being elected in 2018.
The new playground additions are designed to be accessible to all kids, no matter if they have a disability or not. Kids in wheelchairs can go on the merry-go-round while kids that go up the main structure can learn simple braille and how to say each letter of the alphabet in sign language.
{p class=”p1”}Other activities include going down a zipline, swings, many new slides and a large xylophone and tubular bells kids can hit to make sounds.
Welch said this is so the playground can be all-inclusive and offer something for everyone.
“People come in from all over,” she said of those enjoying the new playground.
Construction on the new playground sets started in April after the snow melted. Once the equipment arrived, community members showed up to help assemble the different structures, which happened over two days and saved the village $100,000 in costs. Employees of Parkitects, a Buffalo-based playground and build company, were on hand to show how to assemble the equipment properly.
Niagara Falls-based Mark Cerrone Inc. was the general contractor for the project, which Welch said the owners Vince Cerrone and George Churakos approached her about doing their work free of charge, which ended up saving the village a couple hundred thousand dollars.
Aside from the Greenway and Dormitory grants, the playground receive 12 donations from people and organizations of between $10,000 and $20,000, eight donations between $5,000 and $9,999, and 27 donations between $1,000 and $4,999, along with 35 other donations.
The Lewiston Lions Club and Lower Niagara Moose Lodge have their logos marked on the playground equipment they helped pay for.
The playground’s splash pad is currently open for use from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the different devices activated through a touch sensor that allows water to run for five minutes. New paint lines for the basketball courts are expected to be done this Saturday.
Plans call for trees to be planted at the park this coming fall.
A grand opening for the park is planned for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.