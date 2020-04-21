Among the numerous big local festivals in the area, such as the Elmwood Village Arts Festival, Lewiston’s GardenFest has been cancelled out of concern for the safety of the community. Though the festival was slated to take place in mid-June, the festival’s organizing committee felt it is more important for people to remain safe.
Typically more than 80 vendors attend the event to showcase their products throughout the festival. Since the event typically involves numerous people under a tent, organizers want to be conscious of social distancing. Though Judy Talarico, head of the festival’s organizing committee and first vice president of the Lewiston Garden Club, is unsure when those guidelines will no longer be necessary, she said postponing the festival until another weekend in the summer wasn’t really the best way to move forward.
“One of the reasons for that was, within Lewiston, every weekend is spoken for,” Talarico said. “That’s why we get the same weekend every year. To push it back, one of the reasons we have it this time of the year is people are just starting their gardening. A lot of vendors there are selling their plants and getting into full season. It seems unlikely because if we did postpone it cause it’s not really a fall event. I mean the future is just so uncertain, especially for the next 12 months.”
A highlight of the festival is usually the container garden contest, which is for people of all ages. The contest involves using unusual containers, large and small, with a garden in it. Prizes come from local vendors and attendees of the festival vote on their favorite for the first, second, and third place categories. Talarico said it’s always interesting to see what containers people come up with such as an old pair of shoes. One woman had a clothes line with plants in several socks.
Melissa Skorik, the owner of Faery's Nursery & Landscaping, has been a vendor at GardenFest since it began. She was devastated to hear the festival was cancelled. Her attendance at the festival was a boost in retail sales around the time they would start to slide. One of her favorite parts of being at the festival was talking with attendees and answering questions.
“There’s a lot people I don’t get to talk to when they come into the nursery, “ Skorik said. “I get a chance to answer some questions and there’s a lot of knowledge with all of the vendors down there. We get to talk with the people in a more relaxed atmosphere.”
Skorik has been considering running an advertisement talking about a small GardenFest at Faery’s. It would give he a chance to have some specials on items that would be in the GardenFest. She commonly gets questions about plant samples, plant placement, and problems with plants growing. If she doesn’t have the answer, she usually sends them to someone who would have the answer they are looking for.
As for next year's festival, it will continue this year’s theme — Bee Power and pollination.
