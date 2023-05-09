In the wake of Gordon Lightfoot’s death on May 1, Lewiston’s tribute to one of his songs will undergo a fitting change this year.
Thomas Asklar, the organizer of the village’s Tribute to the Edmund Fitzgerald, had already started planning this year’s event when he heard the news. Part of it involves ringing a bell 30 times, 29 for those who lost their lives in the shipwreck on Nov. 10, 1975 and one for all sailors who died on the Great Lakes and beyond.
“Instead of doing it 30 times, it’ll be 31 — one for Mr. Lightfoot,” Asklar said.
The famed Canadian singer-songwriter died at a Toronto hospital at the age of 84.
He was an active musician for the past six decades, most successfully in the 1960s and 1970s. His most well-known songs included “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Sundown,” and “Carefree Highway.”
Asklar was a youth when “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” was released and he would see boats going through the Welland Canal at an aunt’s cottage in Canada.
The event he organizes started from teaching his students what a tribute is and an impromptu event with his friends.
It became a village event after the Lewiston Council on the Arts wanted Asklar to participate in its discovery series, where artists are able to show off what they are passionate about.
Asklar did make more than one attempt to get Lightfoot to come to this event, mainly through his management to see if there was interest. He knew it would be a longshot given the performer’s constant touring and his age.
He even tried to entice Lightfoot at a Niagara Falls, Ont., show where they took a basket full of Edmund Fitzgerald artifacts to his dressing room.
“I thought it wasn’t out of the realm of possibility he’d show up,” Asklar said.
The tribute changes every year as Asklar finds more information to add to his repertoire, like last year after interviewing people who had connections to the ship.
He feels that as an artist, one one of the benefits is a person can become immortalized in their art. The wreck was an event where there is a seamless boundary between it and art, since the Lightfoot song is always brought up when discussed.
“One of my friends said his soul joined the other 29 at the bottom of the lake,” Asklar said.
