Lewiston’s annual Art Festival will be returning this weekend for its 56th year, with the number of artists appearing promising to be back to pre-pandemic levels.
It will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, with its main focal point at the 5th and Center streets intersection.
After canceling the festival in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it returned in 2021 in a limited way in 2021 as not as many artists were accepted and were more spread out in the village.
“This year, we’re pretty much back to where we were pre-pandemic,” said Lewiston Council on the Arts Executive Director Irene Rykaszewski. “There was a lot of interest among some of the artists that participate in some of the other festivals in the area.”
More than 160 professional and students artists from nine different states, and Canada, plan on showing off more than 20,000 original works of art. Most come from Western New York, but quite a few come from Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan.
“We have a few artists from Florida,” said Rykaszewski. “In the wintertime, they do the show circuits in the south. Then when the weather becomes nice up here, they come up here and they’ll do the art festival.”
About 15 of those artists are students that participate in College Alley, where they bring in whatever art they would like to bring. It gives them an opportunity to show off their artwork alongside professional artists without as stringent of entry requirements.
“Some of the students in College Alley had such a good experience doing a professional show, and learn so much from artists they are surrounded by, that they graduate from college and come back as professional artists,” Artistic Director Eva Nicklas said.
Saturday will also feature two teams of high school students, from Niagara Falls and Lewiston-Porter, creating murals during the Chalk Walk Invitational.
At the intersection of Center and 5th streets, chalk artist Anthony Cappetto will use 4D augmented reality and virtual reality technology to enhance a 3D mural chalk mural to create a unique viewing experience on the street.
Hennepin Park Gazebo will be turned into an Iroquois Market where 14 artists and crafter will sell beads, leather, paintings and other Native American art both traditional and contemporary.
“Its been gaining in popularity with our Native American neighbors to where we had to expand outside the gazebo because we have too many artisans,” Nicklas said.
Free activities for families at the festival include street performers, street musicians, a stilt walker, henna tattoos, face painters, caricature artists, and hair braiders.
Artpark, the Lewiston Library, and Niagara University’s Castellani Art Museum will be participating in the festival, with the library’s contribution described a simply “sharktastic.”
Artpark’s Free Family Saturday events will carry over to the festival in a tented area. It features a performance at 3 p.m. from the Pennsylvania-based Farm Art Collective called “The Scientists,” about Carl Sagan and Lynn Margulis.
Rykaszewski acknowledged that the arts in Lewiston have been good for local business and the support they receive from the village, town, and county shows that elected officials recognize the importance of supporting the arts.
“They come in for the festival and then they start exploring the shops and sop to have lunch or stay for dinner,” Rykaszewski said.“I know a lot of people have told me that the festival was their introduction to Lewiston.”
“It really has identified Lewiston,” Nicklas said. “You can go there all summer long and there’s always something going on. If you go into any restaurant on Center Street (during the Art Festival), it is packed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.